Buttock implants linked to cancer for first time, study says

Undergoing plastic surgery can be risky. In fact, scientists have previously linked breast implants to cancer. They now believe buttock implants may be just as dangerous.
Researchers from the University of Southern California recently published a paper in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal about a woman diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a type of blood cancer, after receiving buttock implants.
According to the report, the 49-year-old woman received bilateral textured silicone gluteal implants. About a year later, she developed an ulceration and fluid at the site of her implants. She was later diagnosed with “gluteal implant-associated ALCL.”
The cancer spread to other parts of her body, including her lungs, which contained “hallmark” cells of ALCL. Although she underwent aggressive chemotherapy treatment, she died several moments later.
"As far as we are aware, this is the first reported case of ALCL that may be associated with textured gluteal implants," coauthor Joseph Carey told NBC News.
The authors noted the case only found an association between the patient’s textured implants and ALCL. They could not confirm the implants were the cause of the cancer.
They also pointed out the woman’s cancer progressed very quickly. They explained cancer usually occurs about 10 years after implant surgery in most cases of ALCL tied to breast implants.
The team said doctors should “recognize that patients with textured silicone implants other than breast implants may also be at risk of ALCL” and patients should understand the potential dangers.
They now hope more investigations are conducted to better understand the effects of implants.
