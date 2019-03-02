Buttock implants linked to cancer for first time, study says

"As far as we are aware, this is the first reported case of ALCL that may be associated with textured gluteal implants," coauthor Joseph Carey told NBC News.

The authors noted the case only found an association between the patient’s textured implants and ALCL. They could not confirm the implants were the cause of the cancer.

They also pointed out the woman’s cancer progressed very quickly. They explained cancer usually occurs about 10 years after implant surgery in most cases of ALCL tied to breast implants.

The team said doctors should “recognize that patients with textured silicone implants other than breast implants may also be at risk of ALCL” and patients should understand the potential dangers.

They now hope more investigations are conducted to better understand the effects of implants.

