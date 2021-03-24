Woman wears her Sunday’s Best during 52 church services across pandemic

“I wanted not only to keep myself motivated, but I wanted to help keep others motivated as well, to inspire them, encourage them, and kind of eradicate some types and forms of depression, isolation, fear and despair,” she said.

Her efforts have not only been noted by her local community but dozens of publications, including the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail, and online supporters from across the globe.

One of the pastors at Metropolitan, Merton Huff, said Wimberly’s commitment to worship and inspiring people with her dazzling threads each Sunday had an impact on other online parishioners.

“I don’t think she has missed a Sunday of just devotionals, encouragement. It’s like she gives you a sermon before service even starts. It gives you something to focus on,” Huff said. “And, you know, of course the dressing up, it made my kids get dressed,” Huff told the station.

Huff said he looks forward to inviting church goers back to the sanctuary. Metropolitan like hundreds of churches across the country had to change course due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pew Research, one-third of U.S. adults had watched religious services online or on television as of last Summer, and a little over half of them say they began doing this for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. For some, that tradition could become the new way to worship.

The new way of worship has been enjoyable for Wimberly, but she looks forward to being back in church, eventually.

“As soon as the health officials and the scientists give us the green light that everything will be safe, I’ll probably be the first one in the door,” she said.