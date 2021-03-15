Woman fires gun in McDonald’s drive-thru after being choked by customer, officials say

The attack Sunday night at a location in Newnan appeared to be unprovoked, according to city officials. Police have accused the irate customer, identified as Michael Thornton of Newnan, of aggravated assault.

Both Thornton and the woman were waiting to speak with officers when they arrived at the Bullsboro Drive restaurant shortly after 9 p.m. The woman told police she was sitting in the drive-thru when Thornton walked between the building and her door, Newnan city spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said in a news release.