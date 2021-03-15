Woman fires gun in McDonald’s drive-thru after being choked by customer, officials say

A woman said she was forced to fire warning shots after another customer began choking her as she waited for her food in the drive-thru of a metro Atlanta McDonald’s.
The attack Sunday night at a location in Newnan appeared to be unprovoked, according to city officials. Police have accused the irate customer, identified as Michael Thornton of Newnan, of aggravated assault.
Both Thornton and the woman were waiting to speak with officers when they arrived at the Bullsboro Drive restaurant shortly after 9 p.m. The woman told police she was sitting in the drive-thru when Thornton walked between the building and her door, Newnan city spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said in a news release.
“Thornton placed his drinks and other items on top of the vehicle and began arguing with (the woman) for no apparent reason,” Copeland said. “(She) attempted to exit the vehicle, and Thornton reached inside and began to choke her.”
The woman tried hitting Thornton in the mouth, but he would not release his grip, the spokeswoman said. According to police, he only relented after she grabbed a gun and fired two shots into the air.
The woman had injuries consistent with being choked, Copeland said. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Thornton is being held in the Coweta County Jail on the aggravated assault charge, although further charges “may result at a later time” as the investigation progresses, according to Copeland.