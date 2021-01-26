Cops: Woman upset by COVID-19 protocols throws bricks at Buckhead Chick-fil-A

In the video, a woman is seen beating on the closed drive-thru window as masked Chick-fil-A employees scramble inside. Atlanta police could not confirm the video, which was posted without audio, was connected to their investigation.

At one point in the video, a woman outside the window appeared to pick up an object from the ground and throw it at the glass. The employees quickly backed away.

“The suspect females started to pick up cement bricks from nearby and throw them at the drive-thru window in an attempt to break the window,” the report said. “The window was not shattered completely, but did have noticeable cracks and damage.”

No one was reported injured, and the women were gone when police arrived shortly after 10 p.m. to take the report.

They had not been identified or located as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

