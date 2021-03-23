X

2 injured in shooting after altercation at DeKalb fast food restaurant

Two men were injured at a Cook Out in Lithonia after they argued with a man who shot each of them in the leg, police said. Both men are expected to recover and DeKalb police continue to search for the suspect.
Crime & Public Safety | 10 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb police are searching for a suspect who they say shot two others after an argument at a Cook Out location in Lithonia.

The incident happened late Sunday night at the fast-food restaurant on Panola Road, according to DeKalb County Police Department spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. Two men, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, got into a verbal argument with a third man before he shot each of them in the leg, Vincent said.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. and found both men injured at the scene, Vincent said. The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are expected to recover.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing, Vincent said.

