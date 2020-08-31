Within days, Marietta crashes kill 2 cyclists, including child

The first crash took place about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday along North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 North ramps, AJC.com previously reported. On Monday, Marietta police provided an update that the cyclist was a juvenile boy who later died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The child’s name was not released.

The bike was struck by a 25-year-old Marietta man who was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima, police said. The driver was traveling east on North Marietta Parkway when he struck the cyclist near the intersection.