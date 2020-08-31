Within days, Marietta crashes kill 2 cyclists, including child

Two cyclists, including a child, were killed in separate crashes within the span of a few days in Marietta, authorities said.
The first crash took place about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday along North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 North ramps, AJC.com previously reported. On Monday, Marietta police provided an update that the cyclist was a juvenile boy who later died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The child’s name was not released.
The bike was struck by a 25-year-old Marietta man who was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima, police said. The driver was traveling east on North Marietta Parkway when he struck the cyclist near the intersection.
It’s unclear if he faces any charges. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5384.
The second incident happened Monday morning on Cobb Parkway, police said. The 5:35 a.m. crash killed 49-year-old Derrick Johnson of Marietta.
The man was riding his bike north in the right lane near Gresham Road when the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy struck him while making a left turn into the parking lot of 200 Cobb Parkway North, police said. The vehicle’s driver is a 50-year-old Marietta man.
Police said the driver was unable to see the cyclist and struck him during the turn. After the cyclist was hit by the Envoy, a 2012 Chevrolet Van also driven by a 50-year-old Marietta man struck and killed him.
It’s unclear if anyone has been charged. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-794-5344.
