Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Marietta

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. on North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 North on-ramp, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by a 25-year-old Marietta man. Police said the driver was traveling east on North Marietta Parkway when he struck the man near the intersection. It’s unclear if he faces any charges.