Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Marietta

A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car in Marietta, police said.
The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. on North Marietta Parkway near the I-75 North on-ramp, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
The bicyclist, who was not identified, was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by a 25-year-old Marietta man. Police said the driver was traveling east on North Marietta Parkway when he struck the man near the intersection. It’s unclear if he faces any charges.
The cyclist was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police at 770-794-5384.
