Snow Jam 2014: Timeline of Atlanta winter storm

The National Weather Service issues a hazardous weather outlook for most of Georgia, including metro Atlanta. The outlook calls for sleet and snow accumulation across the area Tuesday during the day and into the night.

3:12 p.m.

The Weather Service issues its first winter storm watch for south metro Atlanta counties. The watch warns of a half-inch to 2 inches of snow and says snow-covered roads could make travel difficult.

Monday, Jan. 27

The Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency activates its inclement weather plan.

4:53 a.m.

Weather Service expands its winter storm watch to include the entire metro Atlanta area.

11:01 a.m.

Weather Service issues another winter storm watch calling for snow and sleet that could make travel difficult or impossible.

3:22 p.m.

Weather Service says there’s the potential for 2 inches of snow and up to a half-inch of sleet from Atlanta to Athens.

8:11 p.m.

Atlanta Public Schools tweets: “The district tries not to release students midday, however, there is always a slight chance of that possibility.”

9:36 p.m.

Weather Service issues its first winter storm warning for the southern metro Atlanta counties. The warning indicates reduced visibility and significant amounts of snow will make travel dangerous. The warning advises people to travel only in an emergency.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

The Atlanta Judicial Circuit confirms that it is closing its courts.

Clayton County announces that it will keep its offices closed until Friday.

3:38 a.m.

Weather Service upgrades its advisory to a winter storm warning for all of metro Atlanta. That warning includes areas along I-20 west of Atlanta and I-85 east of Atlanta. The warning calls for 1-2 inches of snow accumulation to begin as early as mid-morning and last into the night; indicates that reduced visibility and significant amounts of snow will make travel dangerous; and advises people to travel only in an emergency.

9:25 a.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal issues an inclement weather notice over Twitter.

10:00 a.m.

The city of Atlanta announces it is gearing up for the storm.

10:15 a.m.

The city of Decatur convenes a meeting of its fire chief, police chief, city manager and other city officials involved in emergency management.

11 a.m.

Decatur posts a winter advisory update to its blog.

11:13 a.m.

Weather Service issues another warning, forecasting 1-2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts and dangerous travel conditions.

11:23 a.m.

Cobb County Schools tweets that all students will be dismissed two hours early.

11:48 a.m.

Atlanta Public Schools announces it will dismiss middle school students at 1:30 p.m., elementary school students at 2:30 p.m. and high school students at 3:30 p.m.

11:52 a.m.

DeKalb County Schools says it will dismiss students starting at 1:30 p.m.

Noon:

Henry County announces it will close its administrative offices.

City of Marietta convenes a command center with representatives from its fire, police and public works departments.

Cherokee County announces that it’s closing its offices.

Gwinnett County Schools decides to end classes at the regular time, unlike other districts that shut down early.

12:30 p.m.

SNOW STARTS FALLING.

1 p.m.

Fulton County Manager Dwight Ferrell allows non-mission-essential county employees to be released from work.

City of Atlanta issues a press release announcing a joint operations center to respond to “snow and icy conditions.”

1:30 p.m.

Forsyth County closes government offices.

1:37 p.m.

Fulton County Schools tweets that all students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.

2 p.m.

Decatur’s Public Works Department suspends its residential recycling pickup.

DeKalb officials convene the county’s emergency operations center.

5:28 p.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal declares a state of emergency.

5:39 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation, via Twitter, urges motorists “to stay off of highways as conditions continue to deteriorate overnight.”

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Cherokee County offices remain closed.

12:15 a.m.

Atlanta officials say crews are working overnight to treat roads.

Atlanta announces that all government offices will be closed for the day.

5:28 a.m.

MARTA announces over Twitter that its rail service is experiencing lengthy delays.

5:34 a.m.

MARTA announces over Twitter that because of “inclement weather there is no bus service at this time.”

6:26 a.m.

Governor’s office issues another inclement weather notice over Twitter.

8 a.m.

Decatur City Hall opens with a skeleton staff.

8:01 a.m.

The Georgia Senate Press Office tweets that the lieutenant governor has suspended all Senate business for the day.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency tweets that motorists who need help should call 911.

10 a.m.

Mayor Kasim Reed holds a press conference.

11:10 a.m.

The state tweets that Georgia State Troopers have reported two fatalities — one of which is weather related; And 1,254 accidents, resulting in 130 injuries from Tuesday.

11:13 a.m.

Georgia announces, via Twitter, that state offices will be closed Thursday.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Deal gives his winter storm response.