Remembering Snow Jam 2014: By the numbers

By Adam Carlson

A paralyzing January storm blew through the metro Atlanta area in 2014, catching many residents -- and officials -- off guard. They called it Snowpocalyopse.

The story of that weather, which stranded motorists and froze interstates, was actually a story of many stories: of government responses, of hours-long commutes, of snow and ice and freezing cold.

Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns reports

Here is the simplest story of Snow Jam 2014: a look the numbers.

Nine: How many hours after the Weather Channel first upgraded its winter storm warning for metro Atlanta (3:38 a.m) that the snow first started falling (12:30 p.m.)

More than 1,200: How many traffic accidents were reported, according to CBS News

Five: How many hours after the first snow fall that Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency (5:28 p.m.)

2.3: How many inches of snow fell, according to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers

Almost 18: How many hours before traffic returned to normal

11 hours and 20 minutes: How long it took one AJC photographer to get home

“More than 500”: How many cars one wrecking service said it towed following the storm

At least $10 million: Value of the property losses, including damaged cars and burst pipes

About 1,000: How many homeowners filed insurance claims, according to the state’s insurance commissioner

$69,500: How much Cobb County paid out for overtime to emergency workers and transportation workers, as well as in gravel and salt

$2,766: How much Cherokee County paid out for food to feed stranded students

