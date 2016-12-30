Remembering Snow Jam 2014: By the numbers

More than 1,200: How many traffic accidents were reported, according to CBS News

Five: How many hours after the first snow fall that Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency (5:28 p.m.)

2.3: How many inches of snow fell, according to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers

Explore A brief history of Atlanta snow difficulties

Almost 18: How many hours before traffic returned to normal

11 hours and 20 minutes: How long it took one AJC photographer to get home

“More than 500”: How many cars one wrecking service said it towed following the storm

At least $10 million: Value of the property losses, including damaged cars and burst pipes

About 1,000: How many homeowners filed insurance claims, according to the state’s insurance commissioner

$69,500: How much Cobb County paid out for overtime to emergency workers and transportation workers, as well as in gravel and salt

$2,766: How much Cherokee County paid out for food to feed stranded students

More related news: