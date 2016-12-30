Remembering Snow Jam 2014: By the numbers

A paralyzing January storm blew through the metro Atlanta area in 2014, catching many residents -- and officials -- off guard. They called it Snowpocalyopse.
The story of that weather, which stranded motorists and froze interstates, was actually a story of many stories: of government responses, of hours-long commutes, of snow and ice and freezing cold.
Here is the simplest story of Snow Jam 2014: a look the numbers.
Nine: How many hours after the Weather Channel first upgraded its winter storm warning for metro Atlanta (3:38 a.m) that the snow first started falling (12:30 p.m.)
More than 1,200: How many traffic accidents were reported, according to CBS News
Five: How many hours after the first snow fall that Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency (5:28 p.m.)
2.3: How many inches of snow fell, according to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers
Almost 18: How many hours before traffic returned to normal
11 hours and 20 minutes: How long it took one AJC photographer to get home
“More than 500”: How many cars one wrecking service said it towed following the storm
At least $10 million: Value of the property losses, including damaged cars and burst pipes
About 1,000: How many homeowners filed insurance claims, according to the state’s insurance commissioner
$69,500: How much Cobb County paid out for overtime to emergency workers and transportation workers, as well as in gravel and salt
$2,766: How much Cherokee County paid out for food to feed stranded students
