Where and when to vote in special election for Clarkston City Council seat

DeKalb Elections Director Erica Hamilton encouraged residents to practice social distancing and wear a mask to polling locations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For your safety and ours, we strongly recommend voters follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines while in public,” Hamilton said in a Thursday news release. “We will actively clean polling machines and hard surfaces at all of our precincts but ask the community to also remain vigilant in helping us combat this pandemic while exercising their right to vote.”

Residents also have the option to vote by absentee ballot. Five drop boxes will also be available for use. Three will be located at the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections off Memorial Drive. Single boxes will be at Clarkston City Hall, 3912 Church Street, and the Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive.

Residents can also submit completed absentee ballots by mail or in-person to 4380 Memorial Drive. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. March 16. For more information, call 404-298-4020.

