Clarkston to hold special election for city council seat in March

Clarkston announced the dates for a special election that will fill an unexpired term on the city council for the rest of 2021.
The election will take place March 16 to complete the six-person city council, according to a news release. Three candidates qualified to run for the city council seat: Mark W. Perkins, Dean Moore and Shana “Tiny” McAllister. Further information on the candidates was not provided.
The city council seat was vacated by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, who qualified to run for mayor of Clarkston during a 2020 special election. Bell lost to Beverly Burks by about 450 votes. Clarkston, located east of I-285 in DeKalb County, has a population of nearly 13,000.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Clarkston First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 4007 Church Street and the Clarkston Community Center at 3701 College Avenue. The deadline to register to vote in the special election is Feb. 16.
Clarkston residents can also apply for an absentee ballot through the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office. Here is a link to the absentee ballot application, which can be submitted by mail or in-person to 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. For more information, call 404-298-4020.