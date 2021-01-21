Clarkston to hold special election for city council seat in March

The election will take place March 16 to complete the six-person city council, according to a news release. Three candidates qualified to run for the city council seat: Mark W. Perkins, Dean Moore and Shana “Tiny” McAllister. Further information on the candidates was not provided.

The city council seat was vacated by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, who qualified to run for mayor of Clarkston during a 2020 special election. Bell lost to Beverly Burks by about 450 votes. Clarkston, located east of I-285 in DeKalb County, has a population of nearly 13,000.