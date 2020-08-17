Two former Clarkston councilwomen running for mayor in special election

Two former councilwomen in the city of Clarkston are running in a special election for mayor to replace Ted Terry, who is set to join the DeKalb County commission next year.
Yterenickia “YT” Bell and Beverly Burks will face off on the Nov. 3 ballot, with the winner serving until the end of 2021, when Terry’s term would have ended.
Terry gave up his post in March when he qualified to run for the county commission. Since then, Councilman and Vice Mayor Awet Eyasu has served as acting mayor.
Bell, a licensed social worker, was elected to the city council in 2017 and held that seat until she qualified to run for mayor earlier this month. That seat is now vacant and will be filled by a separate special election.
Burks, who works as the community engagement director for the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, was elected to the council in 2015. She ran for mayor in 2017 and lost to Terry.
Clarkston, a city of 12,600 residents, will hold its regular mayoral election in November 2021.