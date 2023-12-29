What’s Atlanta wondering about as 2024 approaches? Pickleball

With the year coming to a close, Atlantans turning to Google for information seem to have New Year’s fitness goals in mind. Google Trends data indicates folks locally have been searching terms like “personal trainers near me” and for the locations of basketball and boxing gyms.
They’re also looking for “pickleball near me” and “what is pickleball.”
Interest in pickleball surged in recent years as people sought out COVID-safe activities that appealed to players of all ages. The Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association, the largest local recreational tennis league in the country, launched its first pickleball season this year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Helena Oliviero reported. About 4,000 pickleball players signed up for ALTA’s inaugural season.
Before broadening to include pickleball, ALTA, founded in 1934, surveyed its members to gauge their reaction while assuring them that tennis remains its top focus. Less than a dozen members were opposed.
“They know they can’t stop it,” Emmy Powell, ALTA marketing director, told the AJC in July. “It’s here, and it’s not going anywhere.”
A more temporary trend is driving Google searches nationwide: Wendy’s one-cent bacon cheeseburger deal. A quick Google Trends check shows folks nationwide seeking more info on scoring penny cheeseburgers even as they show marginally increased interest in searching for “gyms near me.” But people set on hitting the gym in the new year aren’t content to sweat it out unless they’re doing it in high style. “Luxury gyms near me” and “does Planet Fitness have a sauna” are two of the most-searched queries for the fitness-minded.
Unlike the pickleball craze, though, the penny meal deal, available through Wendy’s smartphone app or online rewards program, sunsets soon. Bargain burger hunters need to act by Jan. 2.
