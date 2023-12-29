What’s Atlanta wondering about as 2024 approaches? Pickleball

With the year coming to a close, Atlantans turning to Google for information seem to have New Year’s fitness goals in mind. Google Trends data indicates folks locally have been searching terms like “personal trainers near me” and for the locations of basketball and boxing gyms.

They’re also looking for “pickleball near me” and “what is pickleball.”

Interest in pickleball surged in recent years as people sought out COVID-safe activities that appealed to players of all ages. The Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association, the largest local recreational tennis league in the country, launched its first pickleball season this year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Helena Oliviero reported. About 4,000 pickleball players signed up for ALTA’s inaugural season.