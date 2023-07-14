Weeks-long streaks of 100-plus-degree days break records across U.S.

Credit: Washington Post

Credit: Washington Post

News
By Janice Kai Chen – Washington Post
35 minutes ago
X

The heat wave plaguing the southern United States is expected to stretch into early next week, with temperatures persisting well above 100 degrees throughout much of Texas, Florida and Southern California. As of Wednesday, residents in El Paso, have experienced a record-breaking 27 consecutive days of 100-plus-degree heat, surpassing the 21-day streak in 1980, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Credit: Washington Post

Credit: Washington Post

A coast-to-coast heat dome has caused record-breaking temperatures in places like Las Vegas and Death Valley, but the persistence of these temperatures makes this period of extreme heat particularly notable.

The southern United States has seen some locations with more than two weeks of 100-plus-degree maximum temperatures, with record-breaking streaks in Roswell, N ew Mexico, and Midland, Texas. The median duration of a record-breaking streak in 2023 – 14 days – is the longest in almost 90 years.

This year has seen almost more than 90 days with maximum temperatures exceeding 100 degrees at weather stations across the continental United States, with ongoing streaks expected to continue into next week. The heat wave adds to extreme weather events across the globe that are expected to intensify in coming years due to worsening climate change.

Credit: Washington Post

Credit: Washington Post

About the Author

Janice Kai Chen
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: It’s a new day for Georgia as Christine King Farris lies in state2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy YouTube

Veteran suing Alpharetta over free speech wins South Georgia settlement
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Search underway for suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Search underway for suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Forcing people to work in deadly heat is mostly legal in the U.S.
22m ago
What to know about Opill, the first U.S. over-the-counter birth control pill
1h ago
Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
19h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
19h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top