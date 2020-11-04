BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London
WATCH LIVE: Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

LONDON (AP) —The coffin with late Queen Elizabeth II’s body travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster through central London on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind. It will be placed in Parliament’s medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

