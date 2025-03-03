News

How Georgia became ground zero for Trump's first month in office

Just one month into his return to the White House, President Donald Trump's agenda is reshaping the federal government, leading to sweeping impacts that vary by state. Georgia stands out as a prime example, with new bills targeting transgender rights, federal worker cuts at the CDC, tariffs hitting local industries, and immigration crackdowns. While many Republicans applaud these initiatives as fulfilling his mandate, others are increasingly concerned about the breakneck pace and long-term consequences. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein examines how the Trump administration's actions are unfolding in Georgia. Credits: Getty Images / AP / Georgia Ports / Coca Cola / U.S. Department of State / WSB / 11 Alive / ABC News / WRDW

2:53