error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

How Georgia became ground zero for Trump's first month in office

Just one month into his return to the White House, President Donald Trump's agenda is reshaping the federal government, leading to sweeping impacts that vary by state. Georgia stands out as a prime example, with new bills targeting transgender rights, federal worker cuts at the CDC, tariffs hitting local industries, and immigration crackdowns. While many Republicans applaud these initiatives as fulfilling his mandate, others are increasingly concerned about the breakneck pace and long-term consequences. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein examines how the Trump administration's actions are unfolding in Georgia. Credits: Getty Images / AP / Georgia Ports / Coca Cola / U.S. Department of State / WSB / 11 Alive / ABC News / WRDW

2:53
AJC |55 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MAGA makeover? Georgia Republicans race to reshape state policy in Trump’s image
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

Georgia peanut butter maker says USAID restores supply contracts1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia Republican leaders side with Donald Trump in spat with Ukraine 2h ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:53

How Georgia became ground zero for Trump's first month in office

President Trump's agenda is reshaping the U.S. government. Credits: Getty / AP / Georgia Ports / Coca Cola / U.S. State Dept./ WSB / 11 Alive / ABC News / WRDW

55m ago
Placeholder Image
1:59

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

Placeholder Image
2:50

Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Credits: AP|Getty|Adobe|U.S. Senate|FDA|National Archives Sources: STAT News|Politico|NPR|CSPI|CHLPI|Springer Nature|Nature Comm.|NYU|EWG|The New York Times

Placeholder Image
9:19

Deadly force at 100 mph: Georgia troopers' heavy use of PIT maneuvers takes its toll

Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver in more than 2,000 chases from 2019-2023. Credit: Georgia State Police, East Point Police, Richardson Family

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:59

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

Placeholder Image
1:29

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major brands, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact, especially in Atlanta.

Placeholder Image
0:08

Surveillance video shows moment Atlanta crosswalk accident claimed man's life

Video captures a Peachtree Street crosswalk where a 67-year-old man was fatally hit. Locals are calling for reforms to protect pedestrians.

Placeholder Image
9:19

Deadly force at 100 mph: Georgia troopers' heavy use of PIT maneuvers takes its toll

Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver in more than 2,000 chases from 2019-2023. Credit: Georgia State Police, East Point Police, Richardson Family