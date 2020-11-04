BreakingNews
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ajc logo
X

WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn as the U.S. Supreme Court’s 116th justice

ajc.com

News

Nearly three months after she won confirmation to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially becoming a justice.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

» Georgians help mark Jackson’s confirmation at White House celebration

» Black Atlanta women judges say Ketanji Brown Jackson scrutiny familiar

» OPINION: Nomination hearings showed Black women’s dignity amid supreme disrespect

» Ossoff questions give Supreme Court nominee Jackson a chance to tell more of her story

Editors' Picks
Opinion: No accountability for Georgia students, no autonomy for teachers3h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
4h ago
Tan's doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal
22h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
4h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
4h ago
Braves tie Atlanta-era franchise record with 21st win in June
11h ago
The Latest
Cobb police seek contract with controversial face recognition firm
2h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
2h ago
Monarch counts may not be as dire, but researchers are divided
3h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
2h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
4h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top