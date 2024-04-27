BreakingNews
Falcons select defensive end Bralen Trice in the third round of NFL draft
News

War protesters stake presence on more campuses

17 minutes ago

More states are seeing Israel-Hamas war protests on college campuses, The Associated Press reports.

Protesters at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, barricaded themselves inside a building for the fifth day Friday. The administration offered them a 5 p.m. deadline to leave and “not be immediately arrested.” That deadline passed. The university did not immediately respond to a question for an update or provide information on what they planned to do after. The campus has been closed for the remainder of the semester.

At Arizona State University, protesters pitched tents, including some that police dismantled, and at least one person was handcuffed and taken away Friday.

Police clashed with protesters Thursday at Indiana University, Bloomington, where 34 were arrested; Ohio State University, where about 36 were arrested; and at the University of Connecticut, were one person was arrested.

The president of Portland State University took a different tact Friday, announcing a forum to discuss protesters’ concerns and a pause on further gifts and grants from Boeing, after students asked that the school cut ties with the company.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Ben Gray

Delta CEO Ed Bastian saw his compensation rise to $34 million last year

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Georgia becomes focus of maternal health discussion with visit from Biden administration
The Latest
D.C. police refuse university’s pleas to remove protesters
26m ago
A day after arrests, peaceful gatherings continue on Emory campus
1h ago
Attorney says economics professor arrested during Emory protest ‘was not a protester’
1h ago
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.