War protesters stake presence on more campuses

More states are seeing Israel-Hamas war protests on college campuses, The Associated Press reports.

Protesters at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, barricaded themselves inside a building for the fifth day Friday. The administration offered them a 5 p.m. deadline to leave and “not be immediately arrested.” That deadline passed. The university did not immediately respond to a question for an update or provide information on what they planned to do after. The campus has been closed for the remainder of the semester.

At Arizona State University, protesters pitched tents, including some that police dismantled, and at least one person was handcuffed and taken away Friday.

Police clashed with protesters Thursday at Indiana University, Bloomington, where 34 were arrested; Ohio State University, where about 36 were arrested; and at the University of Connecticut, were one person was arrested.

The president of Portland State University took a different tact Friday, announcing a forum to discuss protesters’ concerns and a pause on further gifts and grants from Boeing, after students asked that the school cut ties with the company.