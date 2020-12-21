Waffle House CEO: COVID-19 cases not linked to his restaurants

“We have proven, over these nine months, we have zero evidence of any spread being traced back to our restaurants for our people or our customers,” he said. “We’ve traced back all of our infections … and it all traces back to something away from the restaurant.”

“We are disproportionately hurting American people who are wanting to work for no data and no science that ties back to that being a dangerous place,” he added.

In metro Atlanta, dozens of restaurants have shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis, including Ammazza in Decatur, Amsterdam Cafe, Genki Noodles and Sushi and many more. Restaurant owners have reached out for help with things such as rent and utility bills with business down due to diners’ concerns about the coronavirus.

Ehmer told Fox News the impact on workers and potential customers will continue whether dining areas are closed or not, so efforts should be made to encourage dining and reopen restaurants to full capacity.

“Shutting down restaurant dining rooms virtually has no impact on reducing the spread. And what it does have is a certain devastating impact on the millions of people in this industry that look to restaurants to provide their livelihood … and at this time of year to buy Christmas presents for their kids,” he said.