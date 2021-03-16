What spring break looks like for Georgia colleges this year

To curb COVID-19 surges from student travel, a number of Georgia universities canceled or modified spring breaks this year. Many, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Atlanta’s HBCUs Morehouse and Spelman colleges and Clark Atlanta University, opted to stagger shorter instructional breaks or three-day weekends throughout the semester instead. The University of North Georgia also shortened its break to a four-day weekend.

Others, like Emory and Middle Georgia State universities, have entirely eliminated the break without any added off days. Emory president Gregory L. Fenves noted in an Oct. 15 announcement that the school added additional mental health resources and services for students, staff and faculty in light of the cancellation and compressed spring schedule. Columbus State University is following the same path, though the school added a week onto its winter break in exchange.