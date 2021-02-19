Victims’ families sue over deadly Gainesville poultry plant disaster

Each suit, filed in Gwinnett County State Court, asks a jury to determine what the victims’ families are owed.

Maria Piedad Cabrera Galicia is suing over the death of her son, Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, who worked seven days a week to send money home to her in Mexico. The son toiled 20 years to help his dear mom, and he died doing it.

Veronica Vellez is suing for her husband, Victor Vellez, 38. The couple has two sons who they liked to take to Mass at Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, which some of the other victims also attended.

Colleen Murphy is suing over the death of her husband, Corey Murphy, 35. The couple has two children. Their dad was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The family of Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, is suing for their relative who “suffered immensely” as he died of asphyxiation, their lawsuit says.

Yedith Alejandra Gauna is suing for her husband, Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28. They have three small children. Days before his death, Vera-Garcia stopped by the florist near the plant to plan his wife’s Valentine’s bouquet. Knowing he couldn’t deliver them on the holiday, Nena’s Florist sent the flowers to Vera-Garcia’s wife, a husband’s last gift to his wife, a surprise from somewhere beyond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if family of Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, is planning a suit. Perez-Rafael had a little girl she took everywhere and, in her last moments of life, Perez-Rafael alerted co-workers to the leak.