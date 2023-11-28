U.S. House speaker warns colleges to control protests, protect Jewish students

“This is not the free expression of ideas. … This is threatening, violent, inciting speech,” he said.

“They are breaking the law; they are destroying property,” he said of protesters. “This is not who we are.”

Republican leaders threatened to bring college administrators to Washington to answer for the continued disruptions on campuses across the nation.

“As Republican leaders we have a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of duty to your Jewish students,” said House Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., whose committee has been investigating antisemitism on college campuses. “No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured or graduations are being ruined.”

Johnson singled out slogans and symbolism heard at some protests that some say supports the destruction of Israel, and he referred to Israel as “the most precious ally that we have.”

“Antisemitism is a virus and it will spread if it is not stamped out,” he said.