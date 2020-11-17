X

UPDATE: Atlanta police need help identifying who fatally shot 15-year-old

Police found Jaden Williams with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and stomach.
By Ada Wood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police are increasing the reward and asking for help in an effort to identify who shot and killed a 15-year-old at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Elite at City Park apartments at 415 Fairburn Road around 3 p.m. Nov. 5, spokesman Officer Steve Avery. When officers arrived, they found Jaden Williams with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died three days later, Avery said. Williams' death was announced by police Tuesday.

Police said they recovered a firearm, but did not release any further details about the scene.

At this time, investigators do not have any photos, vehicles or identifying features relating to a suspect, Avery told AJC.com.

Crime Stoppers increased the reward in the case from $2,000 to $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted to the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

