Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney's road rage murder conviction
University of North Carolina clears protest camp; arrests reported

By AJC Staff
4 minutes ago

Police cleared an an encampment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill early Tuesday and detained about 30 people, according to AP and the UNC student newspaper.

The Daily Tarheel newspaper said six of the protesters were arrested, citing a report from an organizer of UNC Students for Justice in Palestine.

Police moved in about 6 a.m., following release of a letter from UNC administrators demanding protesters “must remove all tents, tables and other items and depart from the area,” the campus quad, Polk Place.

“Failure to follow this order to disperse will result in consequences including possible arrest, suspension from campus and, ultimately, expulsion from the university, which may prevent students from graduating,” the letter said, according to the newspaper.

The current protests at UNC began on Friday morning.

Students work on assignments and listen to organizers as they sit inside the encampment protest in Polk Place on University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, April 29, 2024. A police sweep of the encampment was rumored to occur the night before, but it did not happen. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

AJC Staff
