UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’

ATHENS ― University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart defended his program Tuesday over transgressions that culminated in a January car crash that killed a player and a member of his recruiting staff.
In a news conference marking the start of spring football practice, Smart dismissed suggestions he has failed to monitor his staff and players’ off-field activities.
“We’ve got complete control of our program and our kids in our program,” Smart said. “Do kids make mistakes? Yes, young student-athletes make mistakes. They do. It happens all across the country. It happens here.”
But, he said, “there’s no lack of control of our program.”
The news conference was Smart’s first public appearance since Jan. 15, when offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in an early morning crash near downtown Athens. Another player, Warren McClendon, 21, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, 26, were injured.
The group allegedly had been racing star defensive player Jalen Carter in the moments before the accident, according to the Athens police. Investigators determined a rented SUV driven by LeCroy was going 104 mph before leaving the roadway and crashing into utility poles, trees and an apartment building.
They were on their way to a Waffle House after leaving a downtown Athens strip club in the hours after a massive celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national football championship.
