BreakingNews
UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’
X

UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Coach defends program rocked by double-fatal car crash

ATHENS ― University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart defended his program Tuesday over transgressions that culminated in a January car crash that killed a player and a member of his recruiting staff.

In a news conference marking the start of spring football practice, Smart dismissed suggestions he has failed to monitor his staff and players’ off-field activities.

“We’ve got complete control of our program and our kids in our program,” Smart said. “Do kids make mistakes? Yes, young student-athletes make mistakes. They do. It happens all across the country. It happens here.”

But, he said, “there’s no lack of control of our program.”

The news conference was Smart’s first public appearance since Jan. 15, when offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in an early morning crash near downtown Athens. Another player, Warren McClendon, 21, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, 26, were injured.

The group allegedly had been racing star defensive player Jalen Carter in the moments before the accident, according to the Athens police. Investigators determined a rented SUV driven by LeCroy was going 104 mph before leaving the roadway and crashing into utility poles, trees and an apartment building.

They were on their way to a Waffle House after leaving a downtown Athens strip club in the hours after a massive celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national football championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alan Judd on twitter

Alan Judd is an investigative reporter for the AJC. He has written about persistently dangerous apartment complexes in metro Atlanta, juvenile justice, child welfare, sexual abuse by physicians, patient deaths in state psychiatric hospitals, and other topics. Contact him at alan.judd@ajc.com or at 404-526-5029. Follow him on Twitter @alanjudd3000.

Editors' Picks

Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver eulogy3h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Over $120K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
2h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at QB?
5h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at QB?
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New rift over HOPE funding divides Georgia leaders
8h ago
The Latest

Atlanta engineers build AI drones to fire from helicopters in combat
13m ago
WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses his efforts to reduce gun violence
1h ago
David Bottoms, Georgia’s former poet laureate, dies at 73
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
7h ago
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
22h ago
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top