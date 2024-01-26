News

Protesters relocate after UGA official tells them to fill out paperwork

A small group protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered late Tuesday morning April 30, 2024 at the University of Georgia's Old Campus lawn, the scene of Monday's protests and arrests in Athens.

Credit: Fletcher Page

Credit: Fletcher Page

A small group protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered late Tuesday morning April 30, 2024 at the University of Georgia's Old Campus lawn, the scene of Monday's protests and arrests in Athens.
By
8 minutes ago

A little after 11 a.m., a group of about 15 protesters moved from the University of Georgia’s chapel to the Old College lawn, the scene of Monday’s protests and arrests.

Jan Davis Barham, associate dean of students, approached the group and said they needed to fill out a form if they wanted to stay.

“Happy to work with you in compliance with our policy. I’m going to ask you to complete a form so that you will be in compliance with our policy,” she told the group. “You’re welcome to be here engaging in your First Amendment right. We’re here to facilitate that. But this is an expressive activity.”

In a statement Monday, UGA said it remains “firmly committed” to freedom of speech and expression but that it also has the right “to regulate the time, place and manner” of protests.

A woman speaking for the demonstrators pushed back against Barham, stating she didn’t understand the difference between sitting at the Old College lawn and where they moved from, near the campus chapel.

Barnham said if they don’t fill out the form, they must relocate to Tate Plaza, a designated area for expressive activity, or leave campus.

The group carried signs with the words “No more genocide,” “Free Palestine,” “Divest Now,” and “Free the people, stop the killing.”

They also brought musical instruments, including acoustic guitars and tambourines.

“We are neutral. We want to facilitate your activity within the guidelines,” Barham said.

”If we break the policy, are you going to send three cops after us and pull us down when we scream,” a woman from the group said.

”We’re going to do what we do and ask you multiple times to comply, which is what happened (Monday morning),” Barham responded. “The individuals chose to not be in compliance.”

Around 11:45 a.m. the group began packing up and leaving the Old College lawn.

“Later Jan. (Expletive) you,” a woman said.

The group hasn’t decided what their move is. “We’re figuring it out right now,” a woman said

The group started a chant as they left, but Barham stopped them and said exams were taking place at the law school and that chants would be considered a disruption.

Around 11:50 a.m., the group headed toward Tate Plaza, a main hub on the campus.

About the Author

Follow Fletcher Page on twitter

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
UGA professor criticizes reported student suspensions

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Executive director of C-SPAN's archives called to the stand in Trump's hush money case
7m ago
The Latest
Small group of protesters huddle on UGA campus
1h ago
UGA professor criticizes reported student suspensions
1h ago
Athens jail says all 16 arrested at UGA protest Monday have been released
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days