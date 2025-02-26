South Fulton mayor is allowed back on city property

In a unanimous vote, the South Fulton City Council clarified that Mayor khalid kamau is allowed to occupy his office and walk inside city buildings again after he had been stripped of access this month because of allegations of unauthorized use of city resources.

The council voted during its meeting that started Tuesday night and continued past midnight to ratify an earlier decision that had allowed kamau back into his office and city buildings on Feb. 18, said Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown. Mayor kamau does not capitalize either of his names.

City officials explained in a statement last week that the intention of restricting kamau’s access to buildings was to allow for the collection of items that were not preapproved for purchase. Williams-Brown said after the point of this week’s vote was to clarify to the public that a previous decision to ban kamau was only temporary.