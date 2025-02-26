South Fulton mayor is allowed back on city property

In a unanimous vote, the South Fulton City Council clarified that Mayor khalid kamau is allowed to occupy his office and walk inside city buildings again after he had been stripped of access this month because of allegations of unauthorized use of city resources.
The council voted during its meeting that started Tuesday night and continued past midnight to ratify an earlier decision that had allowed kamau back into his office and city buildings on Feb. 18, said Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown. Mayor kamau does not capitalize either of his names.
City officials explained in a statement last week that the intention of restricting kamau’s access to buildings was to allow for the collection of items that were not preapproved for purchase. Williams-Brown said after the point of this week’s vote was to clarify to the public that a previous decision to ban kamau was only temporary.
However, the mayor still doesn’t have access to his own budget while investigations are progressing into his use of a city-issued purchasing card, Williams-Brown said.
In a unanimous vote Feb. 12, the South Fulton City Council temporarily barred kamau from all city buildings, revoked his access to a city-owned electric vehicle and stripped him of access to the mayoral budget, alleging unauthorized use of city resources and “conduct unbecoming of a public official.”
The council also restricted communication between city employees and the mayor, threatening staff with disciplinary action if they violated the directive.
Additionally, the council ordered removal of a pool table from the newly renovated mayoral suite and the return of film studio equipment to a vendor as an “unauthorized purchase.” Three Mac devices bought for the mayoral suite and a drone also were ordered to be distributed elsewhere.
