Traffic accident unit investigating death outside Buckhead Whole Foods

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning outside a Buckhead Whole Foods store.
The man was found with “facial injuries” when police arrived at the Northside Buckhead location on Northside Parkway shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.
“The investigation will be led by the Accident Investigations Unit as it now appears a vehicle may have been involved,” Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The victim has not been identified.
