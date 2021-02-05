The results are in: Ga. Senate races shatter donation, spending records

The Republicans raised massive amounts of cash in their own right, as conservatives rallied with their checkbooks in an attempt to “Save the Senate.” Perdue raised just under $103 million in his attempt to gain a second term. Loeffler’s final report shows her campaign raised $92.2 million, including $23 million of her own money that she loaned for the effort.

Combined, the Ossoff-Perdue race raked in $265.5 million in campaign donations, while the Warnock-Loeffler race combined for $239.3 million. That places the Georgia races first and third in the all-time most expensive races, separated by the Graham-Harrison race in South Carolina which clocked in with $239.8 million in donations, according to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The mountains of cash may seem like an anomaly, given Georgia’s unique situation. But insanely expensive campaigns were a trend in 2020.

For perspective, the congressional candidates in the top 10 most expensive races in the nation last year raised a total of $1.5 billion in donations. All were for the Senate. Four years ago, the candidates in the top 10 races — again, all for the Senate — raised 75% less than that figure, for a combined $382.8.

In fact, the Ossoff and Perdue campaigns raised more than the top five races in 2016 combined. The campaigns even had some money left over, which matters especially for Warnock, who has to run for his seat again in two years. Warnock’s campaign reported $3.2 million in cash on hand; Ossoff’s campaign has $2.5 million.

The figures only include donations to the candidates’ principal committees and not the hundreds of millions spent independently by dozens of political action committees, which choked Georgia’s airwaves and bandwidth with every conceivable attack ad in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 5 runoff.

Outside spending for both races totaled another $432.6 million, again according to figures from the Center for Responsive Politics. All of that spending adds up to more than $937 million — not quite the $1 billion some predicted, but record-breaking nonetheless.