Loeffler reports $53.6 million in contributions

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign was the first to file, posting the report Wednesday afternoon. Loeffler’s report shows $53.6 million in contributions over the past two months against $48.6 million in spending, including more than $42 million spent on broadcast advertising.

The campaign reported $21.2 million cash on hand for the final stretch to the Jan. 5 runoff against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.