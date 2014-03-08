Q&A on the News

Q: The U.S. Secretary of Defense proposes to shrink the active-duty Army to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers from the current 522,000. How many active-duty soldiers are in the armies of Russia, China and North Korea?

—Donnie Coker, Atlanta

A: Russia had 766,055 army personnel in January 2013, according to published reports. There were 1.483 million people in China's People's Liberation Army last April, according to the Hindustan Times, an English-language daily newspaper in India. It's estimated that the size of North Korea's army is 1.2 million, with 7.7 million in reserve, The Associated Press reported last April. Experts say North Korea's armed forces suffer from supply shortages and outdated equipment.

