Teen killed, 2 others injured in multivehicle crash in Cobb

A 15-year-old Marietta boy was killed and two other teenagers were injured Sunday in a multivehicle crash in Cobb County, according to police.
The deadly wreck, which occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Pat Mell and Olive Springs roads, involved four vehicles, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said Monday in a statement.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on Pat Mell Road and a 2001 Lexus IS was headed west. A 2008 Honda Civic was behind the Lexus and a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in the northbound lane at the intersection of Olive Springs and Pat Mell roads.
As the Lexus tried to turn left, the Dodge hit it, McDonald said.
“The Lexus IS was then redirected southeast before the driver’s side of the Lexus collided with the front of the stopped Chevrolet Tahoe,” she said. “The Dodge Ram 2500 was also redirected as it crossed over onto Pat Mell Road. The front of the Dodge Ram 2500 struck the driver’s side of the Honda Civic.”
The driver of the Lexus, a 16-year-old from Marietta, and the front seat passenger, a 15-year-old from Marietta, were taken to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The other 15-year-old, a back seat passenger in the Lexus, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, McDonald said.
The drivers of the Dodge, Chevrolet and Honda were not injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.