Teen killed, 2 others injured in multivehicle crash in Cobb

The deadly wreck, which occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Pat Mell and Olive Springs roads, involved four vehicles, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said Monday in a statement.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on Pat Mell Road and a 2001 Lexus IS was headed west. A 2008 Honda Civic was behind the Lexus and a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in the northbound lane at the intersection of Olive Springs and Pat Mell roads.