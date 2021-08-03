Teen arrested in May shooting death at Forest Park apartments

A teenager was arrested at an Atlanta nightclub last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Forest Park.
Demetrius Tyrone Wayne Price Jr., 17, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of 28-year-old Delmario Benton, two months after Forest Park police circulated a photo of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Police said Tuesday they have identified Price as the man in the photo, and confirmed another man previously linked to the case is not facing any charges.
Benton was fatally wounded May 27 when he took a gunshot to the chest at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road. Forest Park police officers responded shortly before noon and treated Benton at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Witnesses provided officers with a description of the shooter, who was seen running from the complex, according to police. A photo of a man identified as Price was released June 8.
Police did not say when they obtained warrants for the 17-year-old. He was taken into custody Friday when Clayton County deputies tracked him to the club. He is being held in the county jail without bond on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
The case remains under investigation, Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. A. Zachary said Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 404-366-4141. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.