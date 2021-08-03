Teen arrested in May shooting death at Forest Park apartments

Demetrius Tyrone Wayne Price Jr., 17, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of 28-year-old Delmario Benton, two months after Forest Park police circulated a photo of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Police said Tuesday they have identified Price as the man in the photo, and confirmed another man previously linked to the case is not facing any charges.

Benton was fatally wounded May 27 when he took a gunshot to the chest at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road. Forest Park police officers responded shortly before noon and treated Benton at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.