ajc logo
X

Forest Park police seek suspect in deadly shooting

Forest Park police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Old Dixie Road.
Forest Park police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Old Dixie Road.

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One man is dead and another is on the run after a shooting just before noon Thursday in Forest Park.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road about 11:45 a.m., Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, Zackery said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the initial investigation, a man suspected in the shooting fled the scene on foot. He remains unidentified, Zackery said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 404-366-4141 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top