Forest Park police seek suspect in deadly shooting

One man is dead and another is on the run after a shooting just before noon Thursday in Forest Park.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road about 11:45 a.m., Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, Zackery said.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the initial investigation, a man suspected in the shooting fled the scene on foot. He remains unidentified, Zackery said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 404-366-4141 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
