‘Person of interest’ sought in fatal shooting at Forest Park apartments

Police in Forest Park are trying to locate a man they believe will help them piece together what led to a shooting that left a man dead late last month.
Authorities on Tuesday said they are working to identify the man, who is a “person of interest” in the death of 28-year-old Delmario Benton. No other details were released about the man’s connection to the incident.
The fatal shooting happened May 27 at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road, Forest Park police said in a statement.
When police arrived at the scene about 11:45 a.m., they found a man lying on the ground next to his car in the parking lot. The man, later identified as Benton, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his chest, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the initial investigation, a man suspected in the shooting ran away from the scene. He has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
On a GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for the man’s funeral, family members described Benton as a “loyal, passionate young man, who cared dearly for his family and those around him.”
Anyone with information on the shooting or the person of interest is asked to contact Forest Park police at 404-366-4141. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.