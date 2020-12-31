Suspected shoplifter accused of pointing gun at Perimeter Mall Macy’s employee

Dunwoody police are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting who pointed a gun at a Macy’s employee at Perimeter Mall on Christmas Eve.
Police said three men were caught shoplifting from the department store about 12:40 p.m. Dec. 24, according to a news release. When a loss prevention officer confronted the three as they left the store, one of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee, spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons said.
In surveillance video released by police, the man appears to be confronted by the employee near the store’s exit as other shoppers are nearby. Once he pulls out the gun, several of the bystanders can be seen stepping back or taking cover. He is then briefly pulled outside by one of the other suspects, only to return and point the gun again before exiting into the parking lot.
The loss prevention officer told police he did not see what type of vehicle the suspects were in, according to Parsons. Police released photos of all three suspects while they were in the store.
It was the second incident at Perimeter this week. A strong-armed robbery and fight caused shoppers to panic Tuesday afternoon, but police confirmed no shots were fired. Authorities said the suspects knew each other.
Metro Atlanta shopping destinations, including Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and Atlantic Station, have dealt with shootings and fights in the past month.
Last week, a 7-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car with her mother and aunt outside Phipps. She died several days later, and a suspect has been identified in her killing.
In late November, a brawl broke out at Atlantic Station involving roughly 300 teenagers. One boy was beaten and taken to the hospital, while other injuries were reported. A 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault.
Lenox, meanwhile, has been the site of numerous shooting incidents in the past year, including one in early December inside Neiman Marcus and one in late November in the new Apple store. In response, the Buckhead mall installed weapons screeners this week to address the violence.
Anyone with information on the Macy’s incident is asked to contact Dunwoody police Detective Caleb Gilbert at 678-382-6997 or caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov.
