Suspected shoplifter accused of pointing gun at Perimeter Mall Macy’s employee

It was the second incident at Perimeter this week. A strong-armed robbery and fight caused shoppers to panic Tuesday afternoon, but police confirmed no shots were fired. Authorities said the suspects knew each other.

Metro Atlanta shopping destinations, including Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and Atlantic Station, have dealt with shootings and fights in the past month.

Last week, a 7-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car with her mother and aunt outside Phipps. She died several days later, and a suspect has been identified in her killing.

In late November, a brawl broke out at Atlantic Station involving roughly 300 teenagers. One boy was beaten and taken to the hospital, while other injuries were reported. A 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault.

Lenox, meanwhile, has been the site of numerous shooting incidents in the past year, including one in early December inside Neiman Marcus and one in late November in the new Apple store. In response, the Buckhead mall installed weapons screeners this week to address the violence.

Anyone with information on the Macy’s incident is asked to contact Dunwoody police Detective Caleb Gilbert at 678-382-6997 or caleb.gilbert@dunwoodyga.gov.

Surveillance video captured the suspects inside the Macy's store. Credit: Dunwoody Police Department Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.