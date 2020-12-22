5-year-old shot, critically injured while riding in family’s vehicle

A 5-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital Monday night after she was shot while riding in her family’s vehicle, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The girl’s aunt called Atlanta police shortly before 9 p.m. and said she believed the girl was shot somewhere along I-85, according to the news station. The exact location of the shooting was still under investigation.
The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she was in critical condition Monday night. An update on her condition was not provided Tuesday.
