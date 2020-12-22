X

5-year-old shot, critically injured while riding in family’s vehicle

The child was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she was in critical condition Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The child was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she was in critical condition Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety | 21 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 5-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital Monday night after she was shot while riding in her family’s vehicle, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The girl’s aunt called Atlanta police shortly before 9 p.m. and said she believed the girl was shot somewhere along I-85, according to the news station. The exact location of the shooting was still under investigation.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she was in critical condition Monday night. An update on her condition was not provided Tuesday.

We are working to learn more.

Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.