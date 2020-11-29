Cops: 1 injured in brawl involving more than 300 teens at Atlantic Station

A 14-year-old boy was injured and another boy was detained Saturday evening after a fight involving more than 300 teens broke out at Atlantic Station.
Officers were sent to the location about 6:30 p.m. after someone reported a large crowd near the shopping destination’s bowling alley, Atlanta police said in a statement.
When police arrived, they found hundreds of juveniles brawling. Investigators determined the boys had gathered to fight in what was an “ongoing dispute.”
More officers were called to the scene to help disperse the crowd, police said. Several boys ran away once police arrived, but officers detained one teen who they said was “primary aggressor in the physical dispute.”
The injured 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition is not clear.
An investigation is ongoing.