Suspect identified in fatal Riverdale High shooting

Marvin Elliot Germain is wanted on murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery charges, Sheriff Victor Hill said in an announcement. A second suspect who drove Germain to the high school Oct. 26 has not been identified.

According to the initial investigation, Riverdale police officers found 28-year-old Eyton Lamar Edwards dead at the scene. Video surveillance showed an older, silver two-door BMW pull up to the high school and Germain exit on the passenger side.