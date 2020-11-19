Suspect identified in fatal Riverdale High shooting

A suspect has been identified by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in the deadly shooting of a man on the Riverdale High School campus.
Marvin Elliot Germain is wanted on murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery charges, Sheriff Victor Hill said in an announcement. A second suspect who drove Germain to the high school Oct. 26 has not been identified.
According to the initial investigation, Riverdale police officers found 28-year-old Eyton Lamar Edwards dead at the scene. Video surveillance showed an older, silver two-door BMW pull up to the high school and Germain exit on the passenger side.
The video showed Germain approach Edwards and push him in the back, taking the bag Edwards was carrying. Germain then shot Edwards several times with a .380-caliber handgun and ran across the street with the bag, Hill said.
Neither Germain nor Edwards were involved with or enrolled in Riverdale High School, authorities said. No students or staff were involved or injured in the incident, Clayton County School District spokesman Ronald Jones-Shields told AJC.com.
Germain is described as 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a mechanical brain on his left leg. Germain is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him is asked to dial 911 immediately, Hill said.
If anyone has any information regarding Germain’s whereabouts, they can contact the CCSO Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479. The Nixle tip line can be used to remain anonymous.
