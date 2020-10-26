UPDATE: Man shot, killed at Riverdale High School

A man was shot and killed at Riverdale High School on Monday, Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey said.
The fire department and police responded to the shooting about 5:25 p.m., according to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Laura Richardson.
No students or staff were involved or injured in the incident, Clayton County School District spokesman Ronald Jones-Shields told AJC.com.
“The offenders involved were locals that came on campus and were not enrolled in the school district,” Jones-Shields said.
Spivey confirmed police are searching for two suspects.
The victim’s identity and information about the possible suspects haven’t been released.
Police are canvassing the area for additional information. The investigation is ongoing.
