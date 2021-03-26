Man killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police believe a gunshot victim who turned up at a southwest Atlanta gas station Thursday night was shot at another location.
The man was conscious when officers responded to the Citgo at the corner of Fairburn Road and Benjamin E. Mays Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. but later died at a hospital, according to police. His name was not released.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred at another location,” the police department said in a statement.
The shooting remains under investigation.
