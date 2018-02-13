Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

School recess legislation back in Georgia

The Atlanta school board on Monday approved an updated recess policy that forbids teachers from taking away recess as a form of student discipline.

caption arrowCaption
The Atlanta school board on Monday approved an updated recess policy that forbids teachers from taking away recess as a form of student discipline.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Feb 13, 2018

A proposal to mandate daily recess for young students in public schools is back in the Georgia General Assembly.

House Bill 273 by Rep. Demetrius Douglas, D-Stockbridge, passed the Georgia House of Representatives last year but stalled in the Senate. It’s back again during this legislative session and, on Monday, the Senate Education and Youth Committee voted it out of committee, which means it could get a vote on the Senate floor.

caption arrowCaption
The February 9nd, 2018 edition of Georgia Legislative Week in Review with Mark Neisse, Maya T. Prabhu and the Phrase of the Week by James Salzer. Video by Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

The bill does not guarantee recess despite the use of the word “shall.” Rather, it requires that schools schedule it daily in kindergarten through fifth grade except on days when students already have physical education or other “structured activity time” or when the weather is bad and there’s no indoor space for play. And it only says a school “is encouraged” to schedule an average of 30 minutes a day.

Though the bill requires school boards to schedule recess, it also clarifies that the legislation “shall not be construed to be a statute relating to the protection of the physical health and safety” of students and everyone else at a school. Therefore, 178 of Georgia’s 180 school districts that have signed “flexibility” contracts with the state can get a waiver from the mandate. Only the school systems for the city of Buford and for Webster County would have to schedule recess.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
CDC eases guidelines for mask wearing
1h ago
Metro Atlanta students protest lawmakers’ race bills at Georgia Capitol
3h ago
Atlanta teachers to get pay raises under preliminary salary proposal
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top