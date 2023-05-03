BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
Site of shooting opened in 2018 in Midtown

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The active shooter incident in Atlanta appears to be centered at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building, a 12-story facility opened by the Northside Hospital health system in 2018.

At the time of the building’s opening, an announcement said that the almost 169,000-square-foot building would house doctor’s offices and services for cancer, radiology, a spine center, sleep disorders, diabetes and nutrition, maternity, sports medicine and urgent and primary care.

The photo on the police announcement about the shooting suspect appears to be the offices of Laureate Medical Group, according to those who have visited that practice.

A person answering the phone at another location for Laureate Medical Group said there was a shooter in the area of the Midtown offices, but she did not have any more information.

Northside Hospital is a health system in metro Atlanta with more than 25,000 employees, anchored by five hospitals located in the metro area’s northern arc: Northside Hospital Atlanta, Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta; Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Cherokee Boulevard, Canton; Northside Hospital Duluth, Howell Ferry Road, Duluth; Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Forsyth Drive, Cumming; and Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Medical Center Boulevard, Lawrenceville.

