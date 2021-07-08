ajc logo
X

Sheriff’s K-9 helps save Florida girl who vanished during Tropical Storm Elsa

Mercy, K-9 officer with Lee County Sheriff's Office
Caption
Mercy, K-9 officer with Lee County Sheriff's Office

Credit: via Facebook

News
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Florida sheriff’s canine helped reunite a 12-year-old girl with her family after she went missing during Tropical Storm Elsa.

ExploreElsa tears through South Carolina; 1 dead in Florida, 10 hurt in Georgia

The unnamed girl disappeared Tuesday night in Lee County, according to authorities.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno dispatched the division’s ReUnite program, a search-and-rescue operation for at-risk individuals, along with a K-9 named Mercy to search for the child.

Despite the treacherous weather, the female bloodhound was able to track the girl “for more than half a mile through thick woods,” the sheriff’s department said.

“Thankfully, Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family.”

Explore12-foot python reportedly caught inside Louisiana’s largest mall

The K-9 completed police training in July 2020, according to the News-Press in Fort Myers.

Many people praised the dog in comments on the sheriff’s office Facebook post about the rescue.

“My hero! Thank you Mercy,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Buy that girl a steak.”

In Other News
1
Shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 13, injured...
2
DeKalb police arrest two drivers accused in road-rage shootings
3
Summer reading lets young adults explore different worlds
4
Atlanta police officer shot in the face ‘never had a chance to protect...
5
Police: No charges filed after man fatally stabbed on Midtown sidewalk
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top