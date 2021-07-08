Sheriff’s K-9 helps save Florida girl who vanished during Tropical Storm Elsa

Despite the treacherous weather, the female bloodhound was able to track the girl “for more than half a mile through thick woods,” the sheriff’s department said.

“Thankfully, Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family.”

The K-9 completed police training in July 2020, according to the News-Press in Fort Myers.

Many people praised the dog in comments on the sheriff’s office Facebook post about the rescue.

“My hero! Thank you Mercy,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Buy that girl a steak.”