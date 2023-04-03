Rivian stands by expected 2023 output despite production slowdown

The California-based company announced Monday it produced 9,395 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Ill., a 6% decrease from last year’s fourth quarter. The company also delivered 7,946 vehicles during this year’s first quarter.

Rivian, which committed to building a $5 billion EV factory an hour east of Atlanta, previously said it aims to build 50,000 vehicles this year. That matches the company’s initial 2022 production goal before it was cut in half because of supply-chain issues. Rivian ultimately fell just short of that revised goal.