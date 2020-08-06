Report: Pilot became disoriented in fatal Atlanta crash

The plane then descended in a right turn and made an inverted roll before hitting the ground near some trees about 1 mile from the airport, according to the report.

The report issued a probable cause finding that the pilot “became spatially disoriented after entering the cloud layer, which resulted in the airplane’s high rate of climb, rapid loss of airspeed, and a likely aerodynamic stall.”

“The steep descending right turn, the airplane’s roll to an inverted attitude, and the high-energy impact are also consistent with a loss of control due to spatial disorientation,” according to the report.

Also killed in the crash were passengers John Chen, Bruce Pelynio and Danielle Robinson. No injuries on the ground were reported.