DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Rally organizer wants to show solidarity for Trump

News
By
1 hour ago
The organizer of a Thursday morning rally in support of former President Donald Trump said she just wanted to show solidarity for him.

“We’re here to stand against a politically-motivated witch hunt that Fani Willis has undertaken,” Debbie Dooley said while standing outside the Fulton County Jail, where Trump was expected to surrender later Thursday.

Dooley, of Cumming, a well-known conservative voice, called on Fulton County DA Fani Willis to be defunded.

“I also think any state funding that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Fulton County Jail is getting should be removed. It should be cut off,” she said.

