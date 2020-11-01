Quarantined, sick voters can go to polls on Tuesday, CDC says

“Gov. Kemp would be able to vote in person while wearing a mask, and maintaining at least 6 feet between election workers and other voters, and washing or sanitizing his hands before and after voting,” said McDonald. “We also recommend that Gov. Kemp let poll workers know that he is in quarantine when he arrives at the polling location.”

Officials did suggest anyone who is ill or possibly exposed to the virus might consider making alternative arrangements to in-person voting though it was unclear how this could be accomplished just days before the election.

“Where possible, alternative voting options should be made available for those with COVID-19, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” McDonald said. “These alternative voting options should minimize contact between poll workers and voters.”