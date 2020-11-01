Quarantined, sick voters can go to polls on Tuesday, CDC says

Voters have the right to vote even if they are sick or under quarantine for COVID-19, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency indicated that all persons who are sick or under quarantine should inform poll workers of their condition on arrival at the polling location.
They should also take the proper precautions including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.
“CDC’s recommendations for isolating someone who has COVID-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with COVID-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote," said CDC spokesman Jason McDonald in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The statement was prompted by questions surrounding Gov. Brian Kemp’s ability to vote after placing himself under quarantine. Kemp, who has tested negative for the virus, had previous contact with a U.S. representative who tested positive.
“Gov. Kemp would be able to vote in person while wearing a mask, and maintaining at least 6 feet between election workers and other voters, and washing or sanitizing his hands before and after voting,” said McDonald. “We also recommend that Gov. Kemp let poll workers know that he is in quarantine when he arrives at the polling location.”
Officials did suggest anyone who is ill or possibly exposed to the virus might consider making alternative arrangements to in-person voting though it was unclear how this could be accomplished just days before the election.
“Where possible, alternative voting options should be made available for those with COVID-19, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” McDonald said. “These alternative voting options should minimize contact between poll workers and voters.”