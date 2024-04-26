BreakingNews
LIVE: Funeral procession for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade begins near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
News

Protests begin at UNC Chapel Hill and other campuses

By AJC Staff
36 minutes ago

A day after protests and clashes with police in Atlanta, protests began at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday, The News and Observer reported.

The UNC chapter of Students for Palestine organized the event, as participants began pitching tents about 10 a.m. on Friday, the newspaper reported. More than 100 tents were posted, along with signs expressing support for Gaza. The group had also sent up tents on April 19.

Meanwhile, two students were arrested during a protest at the University of South Carolina on Thursday, the Post and Courier reported. Protesters wearing masks and carrying signs began chanting about 9:30 p.m. at the college’s student union, the newspaper said.

The Associated Press notes that a 10th day of protests is underway at Columbia University. At other campuses, officials turned to law enforcement to break up protests, including Ohio State University and the University of Connecticut, AP reported.

READ MORE: A look at the protests about the war in Gaza that have emerged on US college campuses

Israel supporters show up at George Washington University where students protest, during a pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest
Emory University faculty group to discuss concerns about protest response
7m ago
State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver asks that misdemeanor charges be dismissed
52m ago
LIVE UPDATES: The latest on protests at metro Atlanta college campuses
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said