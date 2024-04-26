Protests begin at UNC Chapel Hill and other campuses

A day after protests and clashes with police in Atlanta, protests began at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday, The News and Observer reported.

The UNC chapter of Students for Palestine organized the event, as participants began pitching tents about 10 a.m. on Friday, the newspaper reported. More than 100 tents were posted, along with signs expressing support for Gaza. The group had also sent up tents on April 19.

Meanwhile, two students were arrested during a protest at the University of South Carolina on Thursday, the Post and Courier reported. Protesters wearing masks and carrying signs began chanting about 9:30 p.m. at the college’s student union, the newspaper said.

The Associated Press notes that a 10th day of protests is underway at Columbia University. At other campuses, officials turned to law enforcement to break up protests, including Ohio State University and the University of Connecticut, AP reported.

READ MORE: A look at the protests about the war in Gaza that have emerged on US college campuses