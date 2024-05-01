News

Protesters at Emory focus in on administration building

By and
25 minutes ago

A group of students gathered at Emory University on Wednesday following a walkout demonstration in front of the school’s entrance. It is the eighth day of protests on the campus.

At one point, protesters flooded into one of the university’s administration buildings near the quad but were asked by Emory police to leave due to the building having had closed just minutes prior.

As protesters peacefully left the Boisfeuillet Jones Center, the crowd yelled a chant that began with, “No justice, no peace.”

Many activists then began setting up tents outside the building. Students told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the encampment is part of their continued demands for the university to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel.

Protesters entered an administration building at Emory University on Wednesday, filling the lobby of the Boisfeuillet Jones Center for a short time. Emory police asked them to leave due to the building having had closed just minutes prior. Protesters peacefully exited the building and continued protesting outside.

Credit: Sarah Davis

icon to expand image

Credit: Sarah Davis

Less than half a mile away from where students were protesting on campus, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated a suspicious bag near the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Officers determined the package did not pose a threat, an Emory spokesperson said, and the school issued an all-clear at 4:03 p.m.

University officials did not believe the incident was connected to the protests.

About the Authors

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests

Credit: AP

United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest
UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests
50m ago
Georgia Tech updates policies about allowable gatherings, expression
1h ago
About 40 pro-Palestine protesters rally at University of Georgia entrance
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Could TNT lose the NBA? Alas, that could happen.
How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Georgia judicial candidate accused of living in Tennessee
2h ago