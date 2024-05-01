Protesters at Emory focus in on administration building

A group of students gathered at Emory University on Wednesday following a walkout demonstration in front of the school’s entrance. It is the eighth day of protests on the campus.
At one point, protesters flooded into one of the university’s administration buildings near the quad but were asked by Emory police to leave due to the building having had closed just minutes prior.
As protesters peacefully left the Boisfeuillet Jones Center, the crowd yelled a chant that began with, “No justice, no peace.”
Many activists then began setting up tents outside the building. Students told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the encampment is part of their continued demands for the university to divest relations with companies that have ties to Israel.
Less than half a mile away from where students were protesting on campus, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated a suspicious bag near the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Officers determined the package did not pose a threat, an Emory spokesperson said, and the school issued an all-clear at 4:03 p.m.
University officials did not believe the incident was connected to the protests.