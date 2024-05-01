Protesters at Emory focus in on administration building

A group of students gathered at Emory University on Wednesday following a walkout demonstration in front of the school’s entrance. It is the eighth day of protests on the campus.

At one point, protesters flooded into one of the university’s administration buildings near the quad but were asked by Emory police to leave due to the building having had closed just minutes prior.

As protesters peacefully left the Boisfeuillet Jones Center, the crowd yelled a chant that began with, “No justice, no peace.”